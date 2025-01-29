24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 shot at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 1 in custody, Sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 8:09PM
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot at a south suburban cemetery on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park at about 11:48 a.m., the Cook County Sheriff Office said.

Officers said when they arrived they found two people who had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment; their condition was not immediately known.

One person was placed into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Evergreen Park police assisted at the scene.

