2 shot at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 1 in custody, Sheriff says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot at a south suburban cemetery on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The shooting happened at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park at about 11:48 a.m., the Cook County Sheriff Office said.
Officers said when they arrived they found two people who had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment; their condition was not immediately known.
One person was placed into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Evergreen Park police assisted at the scene.