2 shot at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 1 in custody, Sheriff says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot at a south suburban cemetery on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park at about 11:48 a.m., the Cook County Sheriff Office said.

Officers said when they arrived they found two people who had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment; their condition was not immediately known.

One person was placed into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Evergreen Park police assisted at the scene.

