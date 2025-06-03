Suspect of stolen car killed in crash amid pursuit, Evergreen Park police say

A man died after police said he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

A man died after police said he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

A man died after police said he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

A man died after police said he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after police said he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

At about 8:36 a.m. Evergreen Park police officers responded to reports of a stolen car at Speedway Gas Station located at 3040 W. 95th Street.

When officers arrived and approached the vehicle, a woman got out of the car and went into the gas station. She was taken into custody.

Meanwhile a man, sped off in the stolen vehicle eastbound, according to Evergreen Park police.

Police said they witnessed as the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 95th and Campbell.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the woman they took into custody was charged with criminal trespass to vehicle.

The identify of the suspect killed in the crash had not been revealed.

