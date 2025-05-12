'They just quickly explode, and it's really violent'

Exploding birds plague California neighborhood as residents plead for help: 'Just horrifying'

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A disturbing mystery is unfolding in Richmond, California, where residents say birds are being killed at an alarming rate after landing on a stretch of power lines.

"It's very traumatic," local resident Maximilian Bolling said. "They just quickly explode, and it's really violent."

Ring security video from one homeowner captured a loud pop. You then see a bird fall lifeless to the ground and the passersby gasp. Residents say the "pop" sounds like a BB gun or firecracker and has been happening far too often.

Neighbors say the phenomenon started several months ago, and has since resulted in at least 13 bird deaths. One woman -- who lives across from the powerlines in question but wasn't available for an interview -- said she has put multiple birds in her trash can in recent weeks.

MORE: Starving brown pelicans turning up in strange places around Bay Area and beyond

"It was just horrifying," resident Sharon Anderson said. "I didn't even know what was happening at first."

Bolling says he believes a missing protective seal or insulator on the power lines may be to blame.

SEE ALSO: Raccoon found with meth pipe in driver's seat during police stop, woman arrested

Despite repeated reports to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, residents say little has been done.

"They looked up from the ground and said it was fine," Bolling said, expressing frustration that crews have not made more of an effort to inspect the wires more closely.

ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO reached out to PG &E, who says it is investigating the issue.

MORE: Police say decapitated animals discovered in Fremont were sheep, but not investigating as crime

The resident who lives across from the power lines says she also filed a report with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, neighbors have posted signs on poles warning of the danger and urging witnesses to document incidents.

With fire season approaching, some fear the strange deaths could spark something even more dangerous.

"It's cooler and wetter now, but if it happens in the summer, it could easily catch fire," Bolling said. "We want this to be solved before that happens."