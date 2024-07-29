1 injured in Bishop Ford Expy. shooting near Rosemoor, Illinois State Police say

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot on Monday on the Bishop Ford expressway on the city's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened around 5:14 a.m. on I-94 at Michigan Avenue near Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood, police said.

The person who was shot was driving on the northbound lanes of I-94 when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released by state police.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody.

NB Bishop Ford was shutdown around 7:30 a.m. at the Dan Ryan. Traffic was being diverted onto SB I-57.

Illinois State Police said the highway should reopen by 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

