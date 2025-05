Police investigate shooting on Jane Addams Tollway in north suburbs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting on a north suburban tollway on Monday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened at about 5:10 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-90 from Arlington Heights Road, just west of Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Cameras captured as police conducted an investigation on Monday morning.

ISP is continuing their investigation. It is unknown if anybody is in custody.