Family of Aurora man found dead near tree, with rope around neck in North Carolina to speak out

According to the sheriff's office, investigators do not believe he was a victim of a crime.

HENDERSON, N.C. -- Aurora man Javion Magee's family is bringing their quest for answers to North Carolina.

"They have that right. This is their loved one, someone they truly loved that was taken from them," family spokesperson Candice Matthews said.

The family and their attorney will be hosting a press conference at 12:30 p.m. EST in front of the Vance County, North Carolina Courthouse.

Last week, ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD reported the death of Magee. He was found dead Sept. 11 in a wooded area, with his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but Sheriff Curtis Brame said there is no evidence Magee was the victim of a crime. The two investigating agencies in this case are the Vance County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Brame said there were no signs of foul play in Magee's death and that it was not a lynching.

On Monday, the Vance County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the moments Magee bought the rope the sheriff says was used in his death.

In the video, you see a man purchasing a utility rope from the self-checkout lane at a Walmart in Henderson, North Carolina. You then see him walking out of the store with the rope in hand.

Matthews said the family has seen the video, but that it's only left more questions.

"The family is saying that specific video does not declare the fact that this was a suicide; the family still suspects foul play at this point right now, but they really just want answers," Matthews said. "They want to know from that timeline, from him purchasing that rope all the way to the tree where he was hung."

Javion Magee, 21, was found dead against a tree with a rope around his neck in Henderson, NC on Wednesday after making a delivery at the Walmart Distribution Center. The sheriff says it's 'not a lynching.'

The 911 call from the man who discovered Javion's body has also been released to the public.

Operator: Vance County 911, what's your emergency?

Caller: I have some guys out here mowing the grass, and I got a man who hung himself in a tree.

Operator: The guy hung himself in the tree?

Caller: Yeah, he looks dead. He's still got a rope around his neck.

A spokesperson for the Magee family released a statement Saturday, saying: "The family (spoke) to the medical examiner (on Friday) in regard to the preliminary results... Based on the information provided, the family still suspects foul play due to there (being) nothing under his fingernails or hands... He did have a broken neck with blood around the neck which came from the hanging... They also feel that this entire investigation is in no way transparent."