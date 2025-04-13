Family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston holds 2nd annual prom dress giveaway

The family of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Aréanah Preston held their second annual Peace for Preston prom dress giveaway on Saturday.

The family of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Aréanah Preston held their second annual Peace for Preston prom dress giveaway on Saturday.

The family of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Aréanah Preston held their second annual Peace for Preston prom dress giveaway on Saturday.

The family of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Aréanah Preston held their second annual Peace for Preston prom dress giveaway on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prom season is just weeks away, but students are already preparing for that glamorous night.

It can also be stressful for those unable to afford all of the fashions. That's why the family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston helped those in need with the second annual Peace for Preston prom dress giveaway on the South Side.

Hundreds of colorful, sparkling evening gowns were are on display at Wendell Smith Elementary in Pullman, waiting to be chosen by young ladies attending their high school proms.

When a winning dress was picked, a bell was rung in celebration.

Sullivan House student Zeniah Hodo was first to find her dress.

"I just love all of this," Hodo said. "I love that I was given a chance to find a dress and all of this for the community and for myself."

The prom dress giveaway is called Peace for Preston in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston. It's organized by Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon, who said her daughter always gave back to the community.

"It's special to me, because this is a special moment me and Aréanah shared together," Mhoon said. "So to see the girls in a happy space, looking forward to their prom day, it's special to me."

SEE ALSO | Scholarship established in name of slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston at Loyola University Chicago

More than 300 new and used dresses were donated to the event.

Students could also find jewelry, undergarments, shoes and win hairstyling in a raffle.

Many officers were on hand to support the event., which is in its second year.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, you should always have the opportunity to have a beautiful dress on your special day of prom," said Nayeli Sotelo, USOA Pageant Miss Teen Illinois for 2025.

READ MORE | Man charged in murder of CPD Officer Preston asks judge to throw out 'incriminating statements'