Man charged in murder of CPD Officer Preston asks judge to throw out 'incriminating statements'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the men charged in the murder Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston has asked a judge to throw out "made incriminating statements."

Joseph Brooks is one of the four men accused of shooting Preston to death during a robbery in 2023.

Attorneys for Brooks filed a motion to suppress statements the suspect made to police, citing Miranda rights violations.

According to the filing, Brooks made incriminating statements to investigators after he asserted his right to remain silent.

This happened after he was taken into custody just two days after Preston was killed.

"17 hours after [ Brooks ] asserted his right to remain silent the same investigator came back in the interrogation room and read [ him ] his Miranda right again. This time [ Brooks ] agreed to speak, and made incriminating statements," the court filing said.

The case is back in court on March 20th, which is when the State's response to the motion is due.

Trevell Breeland, also accused of the officer's murder will also appear then for a status hearing.

Co-defendants Jakwon Buchanan and Jaylan Frazier have a status hearing on Thursday.

All four suspects are are charged with first-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

