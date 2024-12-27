Family gets nearly $20K in benefits for veteran's widow with dementia with help from I-Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local family was able to get a veteran's widow, who has dementia, nearly $20,000 in spousal benefits from the Veterans Administration with help from the ABC7 I-Team.

Many veterans and their families are entitled to benefits through the VA that help with housing, healthcare and other vital services.

The Kotarac family said the VA was giving them the runaround after they applied for their mother's spousal benefits.

Thomas Kotarac was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged, and later died in 1979.

He left behind his wife Patricia, who would eventually be eligible for spousal benefits from the VA, which would cover her skilled nursing care, which her family says she desperately needs.

"She has dementia. Legally blind. Hardly can hear," said her daughter Darice Seraphin. "She needed the skilled care now, from assisted living to skilled care. That's when we could apply for benefits."

Seraphin sent in the application for her mom's spousal benefits and learned Patricia was entitled to about $1,500 a month from the VA. That money would cover her nursing home expenses.

Seraphin said she applied for the benefits in late 2023, but the funds never came.

"I started calling the VA on a monthly basis. I was told so many different things, including they couldn't find her in the computer system, couldn't find my dad in the computer system," she said.

She said it was a bureaucratic nightmare and meanwhile they had to pay for Patricia's skilled care as her mom's savings dwindled.

"It was so frustrating that at one point I gave up," Seraphin said. "Nobody should have to wait 14 months for a widow for benefits that she is 100% entitled to. My dad did his part."

Seraphin reached out to the I-Team, who reached out to the VA and got an immediate response. The VA said they would look into the window's case.

A spokesperson told the I-Team, "We appreciate you bringing this important matter to our attention. While we are unable to discuss the specific outcome because of privacy, we did contact the family and immediately addressed their concerns."

Not long after, Seraphin said she got a call from someone with the administration.

"He apologized profusely several times about it taking this long. He said my mom's money would be deposited within five days," she said.

And the money came: $19,122 in retroactive spousal benefits. Her mom's monthly payments have started rolling in as well. Those monthly benefits have allowed the family to pay for Patricia's skilled nursing care.

The family said dealing with the VA isn't always easy, but if you have a loved one who fought for this country, you should do all you can to fight for them and their family's benefits.

