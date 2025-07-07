Family sues Village of Bedford Park after man steals squad car, USPS truck, hits family of 3

BEDFORD PARK, Il.. (WLS) -- The parents of two children hurt in a March crash are suing the Village of Bedford Park.

In March, Miguel Alvarado crashed into the family's car with a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck in Bridgeview, police said.

The new lawsuit filed by the family of the injured children claims Beford Park police officers failed to properly detain Alvarado as officers tried to arrest him earlier that day.

Moments later, police say he took off with the police squad car.

Then Alvarado allegedly ditched the squad car in Chicago Ridge, took the postal truck, and hit the family's car and several others in Bridgeview.

He is facing multiple charges.

The family said the children, aged 4 and 7 at the time of the crash, are still in the hospital with brain injuries.

ABC7 reached out to the Village of Bedford Park; but have yet to receive a response.

