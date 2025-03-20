Suspect steals Bedford Park police squad car, USPS truck, hits family of 3 in Bridgeview: Officials

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and her two children were injured in a car crash with a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck driven by a suspect who allegedly also stole a police squad car Wednesday in the southwest suburbs.

The incident began when a suspect, who is known to police, allegedly stole a Bedford Park police squad car while officers were responding to a call for service around 2:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, officials said.

Bedford Park police said the suspect gained access to one of their patrol vehicles and drove away. The vehicle was later found unattended near 97th Place and Avon Avenue in Chicago Ridge.

Bridgeview police said the suspect left the Bedford Park police squad car after it became disabled. The suspect allegedly then located a U.S. Postal Service truck and forcibly stole the vehicle from a postal worker.

Following the vehicular hijacking, the suspect then drove northbound on Roberts Road before hitting a vehicle occupied by a family of three, including a mother and her children, ages 4 and 7, Bridgeview police said.

SEE ALSO | Police shoot, kill suspect in battery of Geneva police officer after chase ends in Aurora: Officials

The victims were taken to local hospital, where they were initially reported to be stable. The mother's age and the children's genders were not immediately known.

The suspect is in police custody, but has not yet been named, Bedford Park and Bridgeview police said.

No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.