Fan who fell onto field at PNC Park during Cubs-Pirates game takes first steps

PITTSBURGH -- The fan who fell onto the field at PNC Park less than a week ago, identified as Kavan Markwood, took his first steps on Monday since the incident, according to a post on a fundraiser set up by the mother of Markwood's girlfriend.

Jennifer Phillips, who is the mother of Alonna Brown, said that Markwood's first steps since the fall "definitely lifted everyone's spirits" but admitted that he "still has a long way to go."

"It's a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win," Phillips wrote.

RELATED: Fan who fell from bleachers at Cubs-Pirates game is awake, family says: 'Eternally grateful'

"He's dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead. But he's showing real strength, and we're staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital."

The incident happened during the seventh inning in a game Wednesday between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 20-year-old fell from the right field wall onto the field and was listed in critical condition. Players from both teams could be seen kneeling down, while others put their hands on their heads in concern for Markwood.

The fall is being treated as accidental, police have said.

"Thanks so much for all the love, support, and good vibes. It really means a lot as he keep giving his all to push forward. #KAVANSTRONG," Phillips continued.

The fundraiser organized to help assist with Markwood's medical bills has raised nearly $43,000 as of Tuesday morning.

ALSO SEE: After a fan's terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022. The school, in a post sent to CNN, said he was the team MVP of the football team and earned first team All-Conference honors: "Kavan is best known for his resilience, strength, and kindness. He is a friend to all - someone who lifts others up and faces challenges with courage and grace."

Markwood played college football at Walsh University and Wheeling University.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)