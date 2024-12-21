Fashion Fair offers holiday gift set to support American Cancer Society

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Give the gift of glam this season while supporting a life-saving mission.

Dive into a world of vibrant color and irresistible glamour with the Fashion Fair Iconic 3 Set Holiday Gift Box.

This lipstick trio combines timeless shades that deliver intense pigment and hydration. From bold, confident reds to a playful magenta, these lipsticks are perfect for celebrating individuality and style.

The gift set includes:

Chocolate Raspberry - A rich, decadent hue for everyday elegance.



- A rich, decadent hue for everyday elegance. Spicy Plum - A sultry shade with a hint of boldness.



- A sultry shade with a hint of boldness. Catfight - A soft magenta with a vibrant twist.

With every purchase of this gift set on the Fashion Fair site, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Voices of Black Women, an initiative by the American Cancer Society. This groundbreaking movement calls on Black women to join in improving their health and building a legacy of wellness for generations to come.