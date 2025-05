FBI investigating armored car robbery at bank in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating an armored car robbery in the south suburbs.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday at a U.S. Bank branch on Western Avenue in Blue Island, the FBI said.

The FBI has released images of three armed men who authorities say were involved in the robbery.

Investigators are asking the public for help in finding the men.

No further information about the crime was immediately available.