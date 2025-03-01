FBI serves village of Dolton subpoena involving Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, officials say

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has served the village of Dolton a subpoena involving Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, Kamal Woods, officials confirmed to ABC7 Friday.

ABC7 has obtained the subpoena issued earlier this week, which demands the village of Dolton hand over documents related to property and inspection documents.

"The FBI was involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity in Dolton" on Thursday, FBI officials said in a statement to ABC7.

Village Trustees also confirmed they received the document, which names Woods.

Beau Brindley, an attorney for Woods, share the following statement Friday with ABC7:

"Mr. Woods has done nothing wrong. He has nothing to hide. He looks forward to seeing his name cleared of any suggestion of wrongdoing."

No further information was immediately available.