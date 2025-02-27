Fenton HS Board votes to release superintendent over handling of sexual misconduct investigation

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban school district voted late Wednesday night to release a superintendent who's been on administrative leave for nearly a year.
The Fenton High School Board approved the release agreement for James Ontengco.
This is related to his handling of sexual allegations against a former staff member which dated back to 2011.
The district has also approved a proposal to have a independent firm review the district's actions.