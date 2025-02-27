24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fenton HS Board votes to release superintendent over handling of sexual misconduct investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 12:00PM
Fenton HS Board votes to release superintendent
The Fenton High School Board has voted to release Superintendent James Ontengco over his handling of a sexual misconduct investigation.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban school district voted late Wednesday night to release a superintendent who's been on administrative leave for nearly a year.

The Fenton High School Board approved the release agreement for James Ontengco.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

This is related to his handling of sexual allegations against a former staff member which dated back to 2011.

RELATED: Former Fenton High School student files lawsuit accusing now-fired teacher of sexual assault

The district has also approved a proposal to have a independent firm review the district's actions.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW