Filmmakers behind 'Ironheart' highlight vibrant landscapes across Chicago in new series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has a starring role in "Ironheart." It's a new series streaming now on Disney+.

The filmmakers told ABC7 the latest adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a vibrant landscape in the city.

Chicago played an integral part of the production. The writers and producers spoke about keeping the authenticity of Chicago in "Ironheart."

"I have to say, first of all, thank you to the city of Chicago for allowing us to come in, for allowing us to use the gem of the Midwest, the jewel that it is," said Chinaka Hodge, head writer and executive producer. "My mom's from Kankakee, my parents went to Northwestern, my mom's a mechanical engineer from Illinois, so a lot of this we wanted to get right, just because I want to go home, I want to be able to go back."

Executive producer Ryan Coogler, director of the "Black Panther" films, reflected on carrying on the legacy of the Marvel Universe and picking up the torch and running with it.

"Oh, yeah, it's been a blessing with these characters, you're just a custodian for whatever time you have them," Coogler said. "It's definitely been a dream come true to be part of bringing some of these characters to life on the big screen and now on television."

Director Angela Barnes spoke about the challenges in bringing the comic book world to life.

"It's the fun kind of challenges," Barnes said. "I see them more as opportunities than challenges, having this character, keeping her grounded, a very relatable character in these extraordinary circumstances, and making sure we keep character first. We keep story first and not try to overshadow her with things blowing up around her, making sure she's the central part of it."

The crew had a lot of cultural diversity and representation in the production.

"We had a Muslim writer, a Christian writer, an agnostic writer. There's a true diversity in our show, and it's not just the melanin, but the melanin is popping throughout," Hodge said. "I think we aim to herald and amplify and uplift the kinds of Black genius that Chicago has always made. We're very pleased and proud to add another hero to the MCU that hails from Chicago."

The first three episodes are streaming now on Disney+, and the final three episode will stream starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.