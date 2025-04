Final day of voting for CPS Crossing Guard of the Year awards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the final day to nominate your favorite CPS crossing guard for one of four Crossing Guard of the Year awards.

More than 700 crossing guards help CPS students and their families safely arrive and depart schools every day.

The winners will be announced May 19. For more information, visit https://www.cps.edu/campaigns/crossing-guard-awards/.