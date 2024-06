Fire destroys at least 2 homes in South Chicago neighborhood, CFD says

An extra-alarm fire destroyed at least two homes at 81st and Exchange early Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An extra-alarm fire destroyed at least two homes at 81st and Exchange early Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An extra-alarm fire destroyed at least two homes at 81st and Exchange early Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An extra-alarm fire destroyed at least two homes at 81st and Exchange early Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters were called to a fire early Saturday on the city's South Side.

The extra-alarm fire broke out just before 5 a.m. near 81st and Exchange in the South Chicago neighborhood, CFD said.

Video from the scene shows crews putting out hot spots at least two homes which were severely damaged

There is no word yet what caused that fire or if anyone was hurt.