Fire, explosion leaves construction worker critically injured in Ravenswood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was critically injured after a fire and small explosion broke out in the basement of a home in Ravenswood on Saturday.

This happened at around 11:30 a.m. as work was being done in the 1600-blk of W. Winona, Chicago police said.

The worker was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. Other workers were on the scene but no one else was injured, police said.

Four people have been displaced, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.