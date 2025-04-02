Fire leaves Skokie dry cleaners business Kenny The Kleener heavily damaged

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out and has left a well-known dry cleaners in Skokie heavily damaged Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire at Kenny The Kleener at 3358 West Dempster Street.

The owner said he's been in business in Skokie for 23 years and now the future of this location is unclear.

The Skokie Fire Department says the fire broke out just a few minutes after 1:15 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out, but said the business and all the clothing inside is now badly damaged.

Ken Davis, one of the owners, said it's time to get to work cleaning up.

"We're gonna have to see what happens with this," Davis said. "I'm concerned of my employees of course and my customers are going to come here and expect to drop off or pick up their clothes."

The Skokie location is one of five Kenny the Kleener in the Chicago area.

It was also recognized as Dry Cleaner of the Year by the Illinois State Fabricare Association.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

