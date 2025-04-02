24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire leaves Skokie dry cleaners business Kenny The Kleener heavily damaged

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 10:13AM
Fire leaves Skokie dry cleaners business heavily damaged
A fire has left Skokie dry cleaners Kenny The Kleener on Dempster Avenue heavily damaged Wednesday morning.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out and has left a well-known dry cleaners in Skokie heavily damaged Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire at Kenny The Kleener at 3358 West Dempster Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The owner said he's been in business in Skokie for 23 years and now the future of this location is unclear.

The Skokie Fire Department says the fire broke out just a few minutes after 1:15 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out, but said the business and all the clothing inside is now badly damaged.

Ken Davis, one of the owners, said it's time to get to work cleaning up.

"We're gonna have to see what happens with this," Davis said. "I'm concerned of my employees of course and my customers are going to come here and expect to drop off or pick up their clothes."

The Skokie location is one of five Kenny the Kleener in the Chicago area.

It was also recognized as Dry Cleaner of the Year by the Illinois State Fabricare Association.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW