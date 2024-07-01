Firefighters battle barn fire in Woodstock

The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the 1600-block of Rose Farm Road, according to Woodstock fire officials.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Woodstock fire crews are battling a large barn fire Monday morning, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said in a Facebook post just after 11:15 am.. that they were fighting the blaze in the 1600-block of South Rose Farm Road.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about how the fire began or if there were any injuries.

Closer to noon, firefighters could still be seen putting water on flames, as smoke rose up. The entire structure appeared to be demolished.

There was a large emergency presence in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.