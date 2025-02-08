First Look for Charity kicks off 2025 Chicago Auto Show

For more than three decades, First Look for Charity has been offering a behind the scenes look at the auto show the day before doors open to the public for the Chicago Auto Show.

For more than three decades, First Look for Charity has been offering a behind the scenes look at the auto show the day before doors open to the public for the Chicago Auto Show.

For more than three decades, First Look for Charity has been offering a behind the scenes look at the auto show the day before doors open to the public for the Chicago Auto Show.

For more than three decades, First Look for Charity has been offering a behind the scenes look at the auto show the day before doors open to the public for the Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For more than three decades, First Look for Charity has been offering a behind the scenes look at the auto show the day before the Chicago Auto Show's doors open to the public.

The black tie event is a fundraiser for 18 local organizations, and in the past decades has raised nearly $63 million for charity.

Last year, this one night of charitable giving, of glitz and glam at the Auto Show, raised $3 million.

It's a truly show up and show out night for the city, and everyone is ready for the action.

"You'll see people in gowns and tuxedos. It's a very elegant event, but it's also a lot of fun too. we have musical entertainment across the show floor," said Jennier Morand, general manager for the auto show. "This is one of Chicago's largest charity fundraisers that happens in just one night and our goal is to raise at least $2.5 million to hopefully climb closer to that $65 million mark since this event began."

The auto show floors will be full, the food and drink will be flowing and of course the charitable giving will make the real difference tonight.

