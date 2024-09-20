Six Flags Great America Fright Fest unveils new chaperone policy for kids 15 and under

If you're 15 and under and want to go to Six Flags' Fright Fest this year, you will need a chaperone over the age of 21.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America has enacted a new policy this year requiring chaperones over the age of 21 for any kids aged 15 and under who want to go to Fright Fest after 5 p.m.

The amusement park is filled with all things Halloween. Starting in late September, every year for more than three decades, Six Flags Great America hosts Fright Fest. Even in daylight it can be a little unsettling, but at night it can be truly scary.

"When you're coming for Fright Fest we show no mercy here after 6 p.m.," said Rachel Kendziora, spokesperson. "So if you're ready to be a little terrified, this is the place to be."

But it's not exactly the place to be for unchaperoned kids. New this year are not only three new haunted houses, but also a new policy prohibiting those 15 and under from entering or remaining in the park after 5 p.m. without a chaperone over 21.

The park has plenty of signs outside notifying guests of the new police. Six Flags said the chaperone rule is being implemented at parks around the country and is intended to add a little more security for guests.

"It just kind of implements a little bit of extra of a safety measure at our parks. We're really excited about it. It's been received really well," said Kendziora.

Fright Fest is open now through the end of October on weekends and select evenings. Six Flags encourages you to bring your friends.

