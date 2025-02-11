Six Flags' Wrath of Rakshasa completes construction of record-breaking drop

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Construction is coming along on a new roller coaster at six flags.

The Wrath of Rakshasa is said to be the steepest and most inverted roller coaster in the world!

Six Flags said it has a 98-degree, 171-foot beyond vertical drop.

This week officials said the tower crane lifted pieces into place up in Gurnee, completing construction of the drop.

Six Flags said it hits nearly 67 miles per hour, racing through five inversions.

The roller coaster is scheduled to debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park.

The park in Gurnee will reopen on Friday, April 18.

