Six Flags Great America to debut new 'Sky Striker' ride

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America Thursday is unveiling is newest ride, the Sky Striker, which the park says is the Midwest's tallest pendulum ride.

Sky Striker stands 17 stories tall and the swinging disk reaches speeds of up to 75 miles-per-hour as it glides back and forth.

"Sky Striker is set to redefine the thrill experience at Six Flags Great America," said Park President, John Krajnak. "As a major thrill attraction, it is the perfect complement to the record-breaking lineup of roller coasters that our guests look forward to season after season."

The park says the ride creates, "intense feeling of weightlessness" while 172 feet up in the air.

The park says Sky Striker will be open to the public soon. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.