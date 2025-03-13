Six Flags Great America's Wrath of Rakshasa sneak preview

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags is showing off its newest dive roller coaster and it's not for the faint of heart.

The Wrath of Rakshasa has been under construction for months.

The monster of a rollercoaster is said to be the steepest and most inverted dive rollercoaster in the world.

ABC7 got a sneak preview Thursday of the newest ride at Six Flags.

Park president John Krajnak giving us a tour of the blue coaster with a 96 degree, 171-foot vertical drop.

"We take you up to the top up there and we're just going to hang you and let you think about it for a couple seconds before they let you go into the beyond vertical drop, that dive is signature of this ride."

"Hanging off of that first drop those 3 to 5 seconds will feel like an eternity having that drop," Dave Evans, construction manager for the Wrath of Rakshasa, said.

The Wrath of Rakshasa hits nearly 67 miles-per-hour, racing through five inversions.

"It's a one-of-a-kind," Evans said. "It's a dive coaster. It's tall, it's fast, it's got a lot of inversions to it."

"I think you're going to feel like you're upside down," Krajnak said. "You're not going to know where you are through most of the ride. You'll be upside down most of the entire time."

Construction is nearly complete with about a dozen pieces of track left to go.

It's a record-breaking dive design right here in Illinois.

"We try and push the thrills and we try to innovate," Krajnak said.

The rollercoaster is set to debut in the county fair section of the park, which reopens on April 18.