WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Six Flags Great America to build new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa with beyond vertical drop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 12:22PM
Six Flags to build new roller coaster with beyond vertical drop
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced plans for a new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa, with a 171-foot beyond-vertical drop.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America unveiled plans for a new rollercoaster that will feature a beyond-vertical drop.

The new dive coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, will feature a 171-foot drop at a 96 degree angle, with a cliffhanger just before the drop.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world's steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," said Park President John Krajnak. "Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests."

Wrath of Rakshasa will feature five inversions and speeds of nearly 67-miles-per-hour.

SEE ALSO: Six Flags Great America to debut new 'Sky Striker' ride

The roller coaster is scheduled to debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW