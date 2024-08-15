Six Flags Great America to build new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa with beyond vertical drop

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced plans for a new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa, with a 171-foot beyond-vertical drop.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America unveiled plans for a new rollercoaster that will feature a beyond-vertical drop.

The new dive coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, will feature a 171-foot drop at a 96 degree angle, with a cliffhanger just before the drop.

"Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world's steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," said Park President John Krajnak. "Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests."

Wrath of Rakshasa will feature five inversions and speeds of nearly 67-miles-per-hour.

The roller coaster is scheduled to debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park.