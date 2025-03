Floral trends for DIY brides in 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As wedding season approaches, Liza Roeser, CEO of Fifty Flowers, shares the latest floral trends for DIY weddings in 2025. Soft pastels like peonies and roses remain popular, while bold colors like coral and deep purples are gaining traction. Roeser advises couples to plan early and stay flexible with flower choices. She also highlights the "Magic of Flowers," noting how flowers can create lasting emotional connections and unforgettable memories on the big day.