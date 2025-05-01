Son stabs father to death with sword before being fatally shot by Florida deputy

Both the father and son, who lived at the complex, died from their injuries.

Both the father and son, who lived at the complex, died from their injuries.

Both the father and son, who lived at the complex, died from their injuries.

Both the father and son, who lived at the complex, died from their injuries.

A Florida man was shot by a deputy after police said he allegedly stabbed his father to death with a sword.

Deputies responded to the 6400-block of Emerald Dunes Drive at around 3 a.m. for an armed domestic incident on Saturday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Alfonzo Riser, 20, stabbing his father, Tyrone Riser, 52, with a sword.

After issuing commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, deputies said the suspect refused, prompting a deputy to shoot the son.

Judith McCoy lives in the building across from where the incident happened and was stunned by the news.

"I cannot imagine a son attacking his father," McCoy said. "I'm shocked about it, very shocked and sad. It's sad, so sad."

Both the father and son, who lived at the complex, died from their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation involving the PBSO Violent Crimes Division, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

PBSO said they placed the deputy involved the shooting on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.