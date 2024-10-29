Woman rescued after calling 911 to 'order pizza'; sheriff releases 'chilling' video

Bodycam video of the rescue shows the woman pleading for help as deputies arrive.

Deputies stopped an alleged attempted sexual assault in Volusia County, Florida, on October 19, after a woman let dispatchers know she was in trouble by pretending to order a pizza, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released parts of the 911 call in a separate video, where the woman can be heard asking to order a pizza.

The dispatcher asked her if she knew she was calling 911, and she said yes.

The sheriff's office was able to track her cellphone to a field in Pierson, a rural area with many ferneries, according to Chitwood.

"Deputies got out on foot and began to search those ferneries. Eventually, they heard loud music coming from a field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female," Chitwood said.

"He's trying to rape me. Can you help me?" she screams.

Deputies arrested Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo on charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, according to the post. He is being held with no bond.

According to the sheriff's department, Hernandez-Moncayo was in the country illegally, and the US Border Patrol has an immigration detainer on him.

Hernandez-Moncayo reportedly applied for asylum the day before the incident, according to the sheriff's office.