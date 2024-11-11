Fmr. US Army prisoner of war Jessica Lynch to speak at Aurora Veterans Day ceremony

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Former prisoner of war Jessica Lynch will speak at Aurora's Veterans Day parade ceremony on Monday.

On March 23, 2003, Lynch was deployed to Kuwait when her Company turned into enemy-held territory.

Eleven American soldiers were killed and Lynch along with five others were taken prisoner.

Lynch was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1.

Her rescue was the first since War World II and the first ever woman.

The other five members of her unit were released twenty-one days later.

Lynch, who is from West Virginia, is scheduled to speak in Aurora at the city's Veterans Day parade ceremony.

Jessica lynch (FILE). AP Photo/Bob Bird

The parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. on Monday