24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fmr. US Army prisoner of war Jessica Lynch to speak at Aurora Veterans Day ceremony

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 4:06PM
POW Jessica Lynch to speak at Aurora Veterans Day ceremony
POW Jessica Lynch to speak at Aurora Veterans Day ceremonyFormer prisoner of war Jessica Lynch will speak at Aurora's Veterans Day parade ceremony on Monday.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Former prisoner of war Jessica Lynch will speak at Aurora's Veterans Day parade ceremony on Monday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

On March 23, 2003, Lynch was deployed to Kuwait when her Company turned into enemy-held territory.

Eleven American soldiers were killed and Lynch along with five others were taken prisoner.

READ MORE | Chicago, suburbs to mark Veterans Day with events, ceremonies

Lynch was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1.

Her rescue was the first since War World II and the first ever woman.

The other five members of her unit were released twenty-one days later.

Lynch, who is from West Virginia, is scheduled to speak in Aurora at the city's Veterans Day parade ceremony.

Jessica lynch (FILE).
Jessica lynch (FILE).
AP Photo/Bob Bird

The parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. on Monday

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW