Chicago, suburbs to mark Veterans Day with events, including Soldier Field ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veterans Day events will be taking place throughout Chicago and the suburbs to honor those who protected our freedom.

Monday, Chicago will be officially named a Purple Heart City, joining cities across the nation that honor the sacrifices who servicemembers who have been wounded or killed.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be joined by city and state leaders to not only recognize veterans for their service, but also to provide the support and opportunities that they and their families deserve.

Chicago will be honoring veterans who fought for our country in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and post-9/11.

The honorable William J. Walker, a Chicago native who was the first Black person to serve as sergeant at arms for Congress, will deliver the keynote address as the ceremony aims to bring the community together and inspire future generations.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and doors open at 10 a.m. inside the United Club at Soldier Field.

A Veterans Day Parade Monday morning in Aurora will include an appearance by former U.S. Army Prisoner of War Jessica Lynch.

Aurora also honored veterans working within city government during a Sunday evening ceremony.

Veteran workers were each presented with awards by Aurora's mayor Richard Irvin, himself a veteran of the first U.S. War in Iraq.

Other Veterans day events in our area include the annual Veterans Day Breakfast in Bensenville.

The event will also feature a band and choral performances from their local high school. It starts at 9 a.m.

The city of Kankakee will also have a veterans day ceremony. It starts at 10 a.m.

The village of Mount Prospect will host their ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Lions Veterans Memorial Park.