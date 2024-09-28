Ford Heights mayor resigns after being found guilty of stealing from village, official misconduct

A judge found the mayor of south suburban Ford Heights guilty of felony theft and official misconduct charges Monday.

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban village will meet this weekend to appoint a new mayor after a judge found the now-former mayor guilty of stealing money for personal reason earlier this week.

Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin was found guilty of felony theft and official misconduct charges Monday.

Griffin resigned from is mayoral position on Wednesday, according to Trustee Tina McMichaels. The village board will meet on Saturday to appoint a new mayor.

Charges were filed against Griffin six years ago. He was accused of using thousands of dollars of village money for personal purchases, allegedly during his first stint as mayor between 2009 and 2017.

He was found guilty of theft over $10,000 and less than $150,000 and official misconduct.

Griffin lost his bid for reelection in 2017, but won in 2021.

ABC7 reached out to Mayor Griffin for comment Monday night but were told he had no statement.

He is due back in court on October 24.

