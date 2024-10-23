24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 girls hit by vehicle in Ford Heights, Cook County sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 8:22PM
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two girls were struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the south suburbs, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened near Lincoln Highway and Ellis Avenue in Ford Heights.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene after the crash, officials told ABC7.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash and the extent of possible injuries were not immediately known.

ABC7 has reached out to local authorities for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

