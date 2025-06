Forever Friday: Meet Zed, your future best friend

Zed, a friendly hound mix was featured for ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment. The reps at West Suburban Humane Society are hoping to sniff out a new home. Zed was joined alongside Carolyn Mossberger, Executive Director and Zoe McGrath both, with the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove. Mossberger says Zed is a lovable companion who'd thrive with an active family.

Adoption details and event info are available on the shelter's website.