Forever Home: Adopt 'Cecilia'

For January's Forever Home Friday, we have "Cecilia" and Christina Morrison, Development Director at Second City Canine Rescue joining ABC7.

For January's Forever Home Friday, we have "Cecilia" and Christina Morrison, Development Director at Second City Canine Rescue joining ABC7.

For January's Forever Home Friday, we have "Cecilia" and Christina Morrison, Development Director at Second City Canine Rescue joining ABC7.

For January's Forever Home Friday, we have "Cecilia" and Christina Morrison, Development Director at Second City Canine Rescue joining ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For January's Forever Home Friday, we have "Cecilia" and Christina Morrison, Development Director at Second City Canine Rescue joining ABC7. "Cecilia" is a five-year-old hound mix, per Morrison. She is available for adoption at the Second City Canine Rescue in Palatine. For more information, click here.