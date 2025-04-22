Naperville North High School fight triggers temporary lockdown; 1 in custody: police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fight at a west suburban high school triggered a temporary lockdown Tuesday, police said.

Naperville police said the isolated fight between two students in a Naperville North High School classroom spurred the lockdown.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight.

Police said one child was taken into custody, and there were no reports of any injuries.

No weapons were involved, police said.

The lockdown was quickly lifted.

Naperville police and a school resource officer handled the incident.

