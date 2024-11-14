Former ABC7 Chicago News Director Jennifer Graves honored by Illinois Broadcasters Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a special day Wednesday at ABC7 Chicago.

The Illinois Broadcasters Association hosted the Silver Dome Awards ceremony, where the best of the best in TV news in Chicago were celebrated.

ABC7 Chicago's former news director, Jennifer Graves, was honored as the 2024 Chicago Broadcast Pioneer.

Graves retired back in June after 32 years at the station.

ABC7 Chicago also took home the award for Best Newscast for coverage of severe storms that hit our area last summer.