Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke files motion to delay sentencing for corruption convictions

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has filed a motion attempting to delay sentencing for his bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering convictions.

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has filed a motion attempting to delay sentencing for his bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering convictions.

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has filed a motion attempting to delay sentencing for his bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering convictions.

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has filed a motion attempting to delay sentencing for his bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering convictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Convicted former Chicago Alderman Ed burke is trying to get hit sentencing delayed.

His attorneys filed a motion Friday asking to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court hands down its ruling in a separate case involving bribery charges.

Last year a federal jury convicted Burke on 13 counts of bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering.

Currently Burke is set to be sentenced June 24. Federal prosecutors are asking for a 10-year sentence.

SEE ALSO | Hundreds write letters to judge in support of former Alderman Ed Burke ahead of sentencing