Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks dies at 44

Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Soxwhen the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced.

Jenks, 44, who had been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer this year, spent six seasons with the White Sox from 2005 to 2010 and also played for the Boston Red Sox in 2011. The reliever finished his major league career with a 16-20 record, 3.53 ERA and 173 saves.

"We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts."

After Jenks moved to Portugal last year, he was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. That eventually spread into blood clots in his lungs, prompting further testing. He was later diagnosed with adenocarcinoma and began undergoing radiation.

In February, as Jenks was being treated for the illness, the White Sox posted "We stand with you, Bobby" on Instagram, adding in the post that the club was "thinking of Bobby as he is being treated."

In 2005, as the White Sox ended an 88-year drought en route to the World Series title, Jenks appeared in six postseason games. Chicago went 11-1 in the playoffs, and he earned saves in series-clinching wins in Game 3 of the ALDS at Boston and Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

In 2006, Jenks saved 41 games, and the following year, he posted 40 saves. He also retired 41 consecutive batters in 2007, matching a record for a reliever.

Ozzie Guillen, who managed Chicago's World Series-winning squad, had a signature move to summon Jenks from the bullpen, throwing his arms wide open to show that he wanted the 6-foot-4, 275-pound closer. Jenks died weeks before the White Sox were set to hold a 20th anniversary reunion for the franchise's most recent title-winning team.

"Everyone remembers the moment when I called for the big fella in the World Series," Guillen said in a statement. "Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him."

In a video tribute, former White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko addressed his pitching prowess, adding that Jenks "was embarrassing guys, good hitters, right away."

"You play for the love of the game, the joy of it," Jenks said in his last interview with SoxTV last year. "It's what I love to do. I [ was ] playing to be a world champion, and that's what I wanted to do from the time I picked up a baseball."

A native of Mission Hills, California, Jenks appeared in 19 games for the Red Sox and was originally drafted by the then-Anaheim Angels in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.

The Colorado Rockies honored Jenks' memory with a moment of silence before Saturday night's game against the White Sox. Chicago went on to win10-3.

Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate, and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan and Jackson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.