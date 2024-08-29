Former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 drunk-driver crash dies from injuries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago police officer Jim Crowley has died from his injuries from a 1987 crash.

Officer Crowley was paralyzed when a drunk driver slammed into his cruiser, injuring him and three other officers. He was 22 at the time of the crash.

Crowley was 59 years old, he died on Thursday, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said.

"Jim led a very difficult life in the years following the accident but always managed to keep a positive outlook," said Phil Cline, executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. "We pass our sincerest condolences on to the Crowley family, especially his only sister, Beth, who did so much to care for him over the years."

Officer Crowley had been living in a group home in San Marcos, Texas where he had been receiving specialized care.

Another officer, William Malcom Morrison, Jr. also died from the 1987 crash.