Former Deerfield High School wrestling coach charged with possessing child porn, records show

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A former volunteer wrestling coach for a north suburban high school is facing child pornography charge, court records show.

Alexander Evan Cohen was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography in October 2024, records show.

Cohen worked as a volunteer coach for the Deerfield High School Boys Wrestling Team in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, according to District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland.

Holland added that he had successfully passed a criminal background check at the time of employment.

"Although he did not actively serve in any coaching capacity, he remained listed as a volunteer coach in the parent wrestling handbook for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. After 2022-23, the defendant was not named in any subsequent handbooks, nor did the defendant serve in any coaching capacity since 2019-2020," Holland said.

The district said no other current or former employees are being charged with Cohen.

"District 113 is unaware of any allegations of criminal activity against the defendant during the time the defendant volunteered as an assistant wrestling coach," Holland said.

He is due in court on Thursday.