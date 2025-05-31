Tiffany Henyard virtually appears in court; judge orders in-person appearance

Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appeared in court virtually complying with a judge's order.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appeared in court virtually after a judge's order on Friday.

The court appearance stemmed from a Freedom of Information Act request from a downstate organization seeking credit card records.

According to court documents, Henyard initially ignored the request for months and failed to show up for a hearing on the matter.

During her virtual appearance, a Cook County judge said Henyard must to provide the paperwork and appear in court in-person on Friday, June 6.

EXCLUSIVE | Tiffany Henyard speaks out on investigation into Dolton finances, Thornton Twp. brawl

Henyard is under federal investigation for financial expenditures.