Tiffany Henyard speaks out on investigation into Dolton finances, Thornton Twp. brawl | EXCLUSIVE

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Embattled Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard spoke exclusively with ABC7 on Friday.

Earlier this week, Henyard was seen rushing into the center of a brawl that broke out during a township board meeting. It's just the latest development during months of drama and investigations involving her leadership.

Henyard spoke with ABC7 about her critics and the saga surrounding Dolton's finances.

The mayor of Dolton has had nothing to say in person about the investigation into village finances, until Friday.

"I understand everyone want me to be the target," Henyard said. "I understand they want me to be the bad guy for everything that goes on in the village, but that's not the truth."

Understand I'm dealing with 30 years of neglect, and being a young mayor, being the first female mayor, I'm under so much scrutiny. Tiffany Henyard, Dolton Mayor

Henyard met ABC7 with her attorney to comment on the report. They said Henyard released a statement Tuesday, but it didn't get much attention.

Henyard said she is being blamed for the actions of others.

"Do everybody know what their employed do?" Henyard said. "I feel a responsibility to tell the truth, that's what I'm doing."

On Monday, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed expenses ballooned during Henyard's tenure, leading to a deficit of $3.65 million dollars at one point.

Lightfoot reports anything over $5,000 needed trustee approval, but that protocol wasn't followed. Instead, the Village was paying off expenses from six credit cards that included few receipts from places like Wayfair and Amazon, and over $40,000 dollars for items for an ice skating rink.

Henyard contends the expenses were approved and that she was not the one making purchases.

"Put the responsibility where it goes," Henyard said. "I understand everyone wants to beat up the mayor, but it's people out in place."

"Lori Lightfoot is not interested in fact but in spectacle political theater that's going to help her, not the people," Henyard's attorney Beau Brindley said.

Mayor Lightfoot's spokesperson shared a comment, which reads in part: "Mayor Henyard and others systematically withheld the truth from Trustees and the public about the true financial state of the Village... The facts speak for themselves and no amount of spin can overcome the tragic reality of her tenure as Mayor of the Village of Dolton."

"Understand I'm dealing with 30 years of neglect, and being a young mayor, being the first female mayor, I'm under so much scrutiny," Henyard said.

A day after the Lightfoot report, social media lit up with videos of a scuffle at a Thornton Township meeting where Henyard is supervisor. Henyard, seen on video, got involved in the chaos.

Her lawyer claims someone from outside of Dolton, who attended the meeting, swung a knife at the mayor's boyfriend.

"These men are attacking him with a deadly weapon, and the mayor, fearing for his safety, did go toward that crowd, risking get hurt herself," Brindley said.

Her attorney claims the coverage of the incident unfairly villainizes Henyard.

No one was arrested or charged in the incident this week. Meanwhile, the Dolton board will meet Monday.

After the incident at Thornton Township, Henyard said she will likely not attend Monday's meeting unless there is more security.