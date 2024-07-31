Former Foxtrot employees vow to bring back 'old concept' of store

Foxtrot, along with Dom's Kitchen and Market, suddenly closed their stores in April, six months after the chains announced a merger.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three months after an abrupt exit, Foxtrot is giving an update on it's return to Chicago.

The high-end convenience store said a group of former Foxtrot team members are "banding together to bring back the original concept."

"The decision to shut down Foxtrot, and to do it so abruptly, was not ours. We believe the old Foxtrot lost its way. In the unnecessary race to be the biggest, it lost sight of why it started in the first place," the company said on social media.

READ ALSO | Former employees protest outside Foxtrot Commissary on West Side after sudden shutdown

The company employed about 50 people who helped produce and deliver products.

"They actually just put us all into the lunchroom and said we're finished... we're closing the company... all the stores, so just go home," said Juan Melendez former assembler at Foxtrot Commissary.

Now, Foxtrot said the company will welcome employees back.

"We are about taking care of everyone along the way. Doing right by our teams, welcoming them back," they posted.

The announcement comes as Foxtrot recently applied for liquor licenses at several locations, including old Town, Fulton Market, Wicker Park, and Gold Coast.

"We can't make everything right from the past, and we know there's work to be done. But we also know opening our doors again is the best way to provide the most opportunities for all," Foxtrot said.

