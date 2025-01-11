24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Former Illinois Department of Public Health director fined $150K for ethics violation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 11, 2025 2:50AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' former top doctor has been fined by the state ethics commission.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike lead the Illinois Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later became president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, which has contracts with the department.

Since she took on the new role within a year of leaving IDPH, there was an ethics violation, according to the state ethic commission.

Dr. Ezike has agreed to pay a $150,000 dollar fine.

Dr. Ezike released the following statement Friday evening:

"As a public servant and physician, I have always been guided by integrity, ethics and justice, and I have dedicated my career to advancing health equity, particularly in underserved communities. I proudly accepted a position as President of Sinai Chicago, which shares my personal mission to improve public health outcomes of those most in need. I look forward to continuing our important work with my fellow caregivers, as well as partners in the communities and beyond, to help the people we serve live better, healthier lives."

