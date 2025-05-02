Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan dead at 91, former House Republican leader Jim Durkin says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan has died at the age of 91, former Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin said Friday.

The Republican served as governor from 1999 to 2003.

His most high-profile act as governor was to place a moratorium on the death penalty in Illinois.

But, he also had legal trouble. He was convicted on federal corruption charges, spending more than five years in federal prison.

Former Republican Illinois Governor George Ryan says he has no regrets after he commuted 167 inmates on death row to life in prison 20 years ago.

Durkin said Ryan had recently been moved into hospice care.

