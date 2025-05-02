Illinois officials react to death of embattled former Gov. George Ryan: 'Able to bridge the gap'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois politicians reacted Friday to the death of 91-year-old former Illinois Governor George Ryan.

The embattled Republican served as governor from 1999 to 2003.

Ryan's legacy is mixed, and it depends on who you talk to. The side of the former governor that sent him to prison is the dark side of his history, but that stands in stark contrast to the gratitude people have for his work to end the death penalty in Illinois.

The former governor was remembered Friday by those who knew him, some who dealt with him during his one term as governor, others who represented him during his corruption trial, and still others who worked with him to issue the moratorium on the death penalty.

Andrea Lyon became a close friend during the fight to end the death penalty and later served as part of Ryan's defense team.

"He's been in hospice care now for three days," Lyon said. "He was pretty non-communicative yesterday and today, pretty much not much. He died at home, which is what he wanted. He died surrounded by his daughters and his son, which is what he wanted. He died in a circle of love."

Ryan was known as someone who cared about people and is described as an old school politician who wanted to get things done.

Former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin was in the legislature when Ryan was governor.

"He was the person that was able to bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans in the chambers," Durkin said. "He was the person that bridged the gap between labor and management on major issues. He loved being able to resolve the problems."

But Ryan also went to prison for a corruption conviction tied to his time as Illinois Secretary of State, when commercial drivers licenses were sold to unqualified drivers, resulting in a horrific crash that killed six members of the Willis Family.

"George Ryan was acquitted of many charges," attorney Dan Webb said. "He was convicted of some, some counts. He did serve time in prison. He paid his penalty. But I don't, I have to tell you, in my opinion, that does not detract from the contribution he made to Illinois history, that history will stand tall."

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington discussed the legacy of the late former Illinois Governor George Ryan.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shared the following statement:

"Sending my deepest condolences to former Governor Ryan's family and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing."

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton shared the following statement:

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Governor Ryan. Sending strength to his family and friends and lifting them in prayer."

