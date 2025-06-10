Judge denies ex-IL House Speaker Mike Madigan's request for new trial; sentencing set for Friday

The Mike Madigan sentencing is scheduled for Friday. A judge ruled on Monday that the former Illinois House speaker will not get a new trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Convicted former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan will not get a new trial.

A judge handed down that ruling on Monday.

ABC7's cameras spotted Madigan at the courthouse.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence him to more than 12.5 years in prison.

Madigan's attorneys are asking for just five years' probation.

Madigan was found guilty of using his position as one of the most powerful people in Illinois to enrich himself and others.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

